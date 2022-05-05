Experience Bisol1542 Sparking Wines From A Rooftop In Dallas

Facebook

Gianluca Bisol of Bisol1542, the 21st generation of the Bisol family that produces Prosecco Superiore from Valdobbiadene, will be in Dallas next week from May 12-13 as part of a 14-city, 25-day coast-to-coast tour. Gianluca is driving across the country, 4,732 miles in a 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to connect with sparkling wine fans.

This Prosecco Superiore rooftop aperitivo celebration will take place on Thursday, May 12th from 6-10PM at the Catbird Rooftop (located on the 10th floor of the Thompson Dallas Hotel at 1401 Elm Street). Throughout the ticketed event, which is open to the public, you’ll be able to sip your way through some of Bisol’s most popular expressions and meet with Gianluca to learn more about Bisol’s 500 years of winemaking tradition. The event will also feature different Prosecco Superiore wines, Italian small bites, live music, breathtaking sunset views and fun surprises.

They have generously offered our readers a 20% discount on tickets for the event. You can purchase tickets here, which are regularly priced at $25, use code Bisol20 for the discount.

About Bisol1542

Bisol1542, the purest expression of Prosecco Superiore, is part of the Lunelli Group. Integrally connected to the famed winegrowing region of Valdobbiadene for over five centuries, Bisol1542 creates sparkling wines which embody a mosaic of different terroirs, reflecting the heroic viticulture of Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled between the Dolomites and Venice. To learn more about Bisol, visit www.bisol.it.

About Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo lives on today with a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles with three offerings in North America: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, award-winning Giulia, and in early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale, which leads the brand to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com