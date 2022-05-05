Election Day Information for the Upcoming May 7th Constitutional Amendment Joint Election

Facebook

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that Election Day for the May 7th Constitutional Amendment Joint Election is this Saturday, May 7th. Dallas County qualified voters can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county. There will be 406 vote centers, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., conveniently located across Dallas County on Election Day. A complete list of those locations can be found by following this link – Election Day Vote Centers. Voters can also find their nearest Election Day location by using DCED’s Election Day Location Finder.

Dallas County voters can also find their sample ballot online at DallasCountyVotes.org or by following this link – sample ballot. Voters are allowed to bring a printed copy of their sample ballot with them to the polls as reference material.

Voting In-Person

State law requires voters, who possess one of the below forms of I.D., to present that ID when voting in person.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the vote center and present an alternative form of ID. A complete list of alternative forms of I.D. can be found here – Identification Requirements.

Voting By Mail

The deadline to return a mail-in ballot is Election Day, Saturday, May 7th, at 7:00 p.m. If the return carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day then the mail-in ballot can be received until the next business day after Election Day at 5:00 p.m.(Monday, May 9th)

For any questions or concerns, voters can call (469) 627-VOTE(8683) or visit DallasCountyVotes.org.