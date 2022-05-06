Wild Women of Winedale at DCT

Facebook

Watch the “Wild Women of Winedale” in action at Duncanville Community Theatre, with weekend performances May 5-14. All the action takes place in and around the home of Fanny Wild Cantrelle in Winedale, Virginia.

A contemporary play written by Jesse Jones, Nicholas hope, and Jamie Wooten, the DCT production is directed by Joe Skrivanek with Production Manager Wendy Acosta. The play features an all-female ensemble cast. Juanda Tate plays Doreen Whitman and Nora Griffin; with Mary Trombley as Fanny Wild Cantrelle; Tara Burt as Willa Wild; and Dawn McCallum as Johnnie Faye “JEF” Wild. Jennifer Pernell Blakely is Betty Dunlap, Joan Tyler is Glenda Bates, with Connie Smades as Joan Tyler; and Melissa Crouch as Edith Macklin.

Plot Synopsis

Set in the present time, the action takes place over two months in late spring. The time is the present and takes place over two months in late spring. The joyful and exuberant comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives. The Wild sisters of Winedale, -Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows through the years, including the early demise of two of their husbands.

The three women really need each other now, as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday. Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope, and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man. Preferably a man with a house, since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole. These women’s lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants.

With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships so they can move their lives forward. Together they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure.

THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE

is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. All performances are held at the Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 South Main Street in Duncanville. Performances are at 8 p.m. May 5-7 and 12-14, with a 3 p.m. matinee performance May 8. Tickets are priced at $15; for reservations call 972-780-5707 or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org.

PRODUCTION STAFF includes Production Manager Wendy Acosta; Lighting Operator Anson Horton; Sound Operator Tucker Winkelman; and Set Work: Wendy Acosta, Dawn McCallum, Joe Skrivanek, and Mary Trombley. DCT Administration Executive Director is Amy Jackson, with Education Director Elisa Guse and Technical Coordinator Joe Skrivanek.

DCT Teen Scene

DCT will hold a Teen Scene workshop with Instructor Kevin Paris June 20-July 1 (Mon-Fri only) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cost is $125 per student, from Grades 6-8. All skill levels are welcome, and the workshop will focus on vocal projection, stage movement, character analysis, costuming, and tech. They will also rehearse for a production of THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE, with performances at DCT’s mainstage space on June 30 and July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Family and friends are encouraged to attend the production. The play tells the story of Edward Tulane, an expensive toy rabbit, made of china. He is loved by a little girl named Abilene, but Edward doesn’t care. He is vain and self-centered. He has no interest in anyone other than himself. On an ocean voyage, Edward is accidentally thrown overboard and sinks to the bottom of the sea. So begins his journey—a journey over which he has no control, for he is a toy rabbit. Through this miraculous journey, Edward learns what it is to love, what it is to lose that love, and how to find the courage to love again.

Teen Scene will be held at the “Rita K.” Annex 226 W. Daniel in Duncanville Limited scholarships are available. For information, contact boxoffice@dctheatre.