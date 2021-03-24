Ellis County Commissioner’s Court Appoints Richard Rozier as Tax Assessor

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Waxahachie, TX – The Ellis County Commissioner’s Court has appointed Richard F. Rozier as county tax assessor. Rozier graduated from Desoto High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Howard Payne University. He has served as the principal owner of Governmental Relations Specialists in Waxahachie since 1998.

Richard Rozier’s background includes extensive service in local government. In Desoto, he served on the city council and later became mayor. In Ellis County, Rozier served as the County Commissioner/Vice President of Ellis County Emergency Service District #6.

In addition, Rozier has been a member of several notable associations, including the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, and the North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation. Rozier has also served as chairman for the Best Southwest Partnership and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

“As the former mayor of Desoto, Rozier has already managed multi-million-dollar budgets,” said Ellis County Judge Todd Little. “I have no doubt that Rozier will run his new office with the same efficiency that has characterized his public service for more than two decades.”

Rozier takes over the office of Tax Assessor/Collector on March 23rd, and he will serve in that role through the election of 2022.

