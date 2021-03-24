Summit Club Now Officially Reopened

Share via: 0 Shares 0





The wait is over for senior citizens in Grand Prairie. The Summit has officially reopened.

After almost a year, the work/activities center, which caters to those age 50 and older, is once again operating, albeit at a limited capacity. But the main thing is it IS back open as of March 1.

“The Summit is thrilled to reopen for our members, and they couldn’t be more excited to get back in the building and begin working out,” said Summit General Manager Daniel Cauthen. “The Summit is a very special place for active adults over the age of 50, and our members were eager and waiting at the door on March 1. It has been just a few days shy of an entire year of being closed, and these members were more than ready to be walking on the track again, working out on the fitness floor, or swimming laps in the pool.”

The club opened in 2010. It’s membership had grown to over 5,500 members at the time of the 2020 closing.

And while Governor Greg Abbott has lifted the mask mandate in Texas, along with saying businesses can reopen at 100%, Cauthen said The Summit is still taking precautions nonetheless.

“We are still operating at a limited capacity and now highly recommend masks instead of requiring them. Temperatures are still being scanned at the door, and social distancing protocols are still in effect,” he said.

And yes, the renovations are still happening.

The list of renovations at the Summit includes:

New Summit logo on the building that can be seen from 161.

Parking lot added on SW side of the building.

Addition of 11 handicap parking spaces closer to the facility.

Freshly waxed floors.

Fresh paint on natatorium entrances and beams.

Hand rails in the vortex pool for easier entry and exit.

Men’s and women’s sauna benches renovated and dry deck flooring installed.

New intercom system.

New Wings Theater A/V equipment.

Locker room, fitness floor, and athletic lobby locker doors have been renovated.

Software upgrade to POS for memberships and rentals.

New compressors, HVAC units, and control system.

New spa filter.

Pool chemical storage moved to the exterior building.

New irrigation in the plant beds on the east side of the facility.

A second phase could possibly include personal training, massage therapy, social aspects such as billiards, and instructor-led programs.

“We still plan to reopen on a phase-to-phase plan with no set timetable on when we will progress from one stage to the next,” Cauthen said. “This may change, but for now we are just taking it slow and watching the decrease in positive COVID numbers and increase in vaccinations.”

For now, Cauthen said the most important thing is The Summit has reopened – and he, the staff and the members couldn’t be happier.

“Upon reopening, a few members mentioned ‘It feels like we are home again,” and our staff couldn’t agree more,” he said. “Reopening has reignited these active adults’ motivation to not only be healthy, but to thrive and live the best life they can.”

