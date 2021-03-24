May’s Upcoming Elections In Best Southwest – City Council

Early Voting Begins in April
Yes it does seem like elections just ended, but ready or not, it’s time to head to the polls once again. We’ll work on getting more information on the candidates but for now, here’s a look at who is on the ballot across the Best Southwest running for City Council. Remember its important to be informed and involved in local politics as that’s what impacts your city’s infrastructure, taxes, growth rate, etc.
Here are the open seats for City Council in the Best Southwest cities.
Early voting begins April 19th to 24th and April 26th and 27th.
Cedar Hill
Place 1
Phyllis Howard
Shirley Ann Daniels, incumbent
Place 4
Nikki Cullors
Chad McCurdy, incumbent
Patricia Diaz
DeSoto
Place 6
Entaune Tyson
Crystal Chism
Versie Murchison
Place 7
Letitia Hughes, incumbent
Kenzie Moore III
Duncanville
At Large
Patrick Harvey, incumbent
Angela Jones
Shawn VonLauffer
Richard Shaw
District 1
Matthew Jones
Joe Veracruz, incumbent
De Gooden
District 3
Jeremy Koontz
Kasundra “Dr. K” Brown
District 5
Johnnette Jameson, incumbent
Melba Wright
Greg Contreras
Grand Prairie
District 5
Cole Humphreys, incumbent
District 6
Elizabeth Flores
Kurt Johnson
Jeff Wooldridge, incumbent
District 8 – at large
Chelsea Pavey
Tai Sawalha
Ada French-Goring
Greg Giessner, incumbent
Steve “Junior” Ezeonu
Marina Mishelle Talavera
Hutchins
To elect three city council members at large
Freddie Chism, incumbent
David Milton Coleman
Dominic Didehbani
Raymond Elmore, incumbent
Demarcus S. Odom, incumbent
Mansfield
Place 3
Eddie Allen Chatman
Mike Leyman, incumbent
George Fassett
Place 4
Vaughan Wynne-Jones
David Klein
Houston Mitchell
Casey Lewis, incumbent
Place 5
Christie Moore
Julie Short, incumbent
Midlothian
Place 5
Justin Coffman, incumbent
Place 6
Hud Hartson, incumbent
Tiffany Carra
Allen Moorman
Waxahachie
Place 4
Billie Wallace
Mary Lou Shipley, incumbent
Paul Christenson
Place 5
Darrin Robinson
Charles “Chuck” Beatty, incumbent
Travis Smith