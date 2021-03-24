May’s Upcoming Elections In Best Southwest – City Council

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Early Voting Begins in April

Yes it does seem like elections just ended, but ready or not, it’s time to head to the polls once again. We’ll work on getting more information on the candidates but for now, here’s a look at who is on the ballot across the Best Southwest running for City Council. Remember its important to be informed and involved in local politics as that’s what impacts your city’s infrastructure, taxes, growth rate, etc.

Here are the open seats for City Council in the Best Southwest cities.

Early voting begins April 19th to 24th and April 26th and 27th.

Cedar Hill

Place 1

Phyllis Howard

Shirley Ann Daniels, incumbent

Place 4

Nikki Cullors

Chad McCurdy, incumbent

Patricia Diaz

DeSoto

Place 6

Entaune Tyson

Crystal Chism

Versie Murchison

Place 7

Letitia Hughes, incumbent

Kenzie Moore III

Duncanville

At Large

Patrick Harvey, incumbent

Angela Jones

Shawn VonLauffer

Richard Shaw

District 1

Matthew Jones

Joe Veracruz, incumbent

De Gooden

District 3

Jeremy Koontz

Kasundra “Dr. K” Brown



District 5

Johnnette Jameson, incumbent

Melba Wright

Greg Contreras

Grand Prairie

District 5

Cole Humphreys, incumbent

District 6

Elizabeth Flores

Kurt Johnson

Jeff Wooldridge, incumbent

District 8 – at large

Chelsea Pavey

Tai Sawalha

Ada French-Goring

Greg Giessner, incumbent

Steve “Junior” Ezeonu

Marina Mishelle Talavera

Hutchins

To elect three city council members at large

Freddie Chism, incumbent

David Milton Coleman

Dominic Didehbani

Raymond Elmore, incumbent

Demarcus S. Odom, incumbent

Mansfield

Place 3

Eddie Allen Chatman

Mike Leyman, incumbent

George Fassett

Place 4

Vaughan Wynne-Jones

David Klein

Houston Mitchell

Casey Lewis, incumbent

Place 5

Christie Moore

Julie Short, incumbent

Midlothian

Place 5

Justin Coffman, incumbent

Place 6

Hud Hartson, incumbent

Tiffany Carra

Allen Moorman

Waxahachie

Place 4

Billie Wallace

Mary Lou Shipley, incumbent

Paul Christenson

Place 5

Darrin Robinson

Charles “Chuck” Beatty, incumbent

Travis Smith

