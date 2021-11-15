Duncanville Santa Cop Toy Drive Kicks Off

Facebook

Donate A Toy To 2021 Duncanville Santa Cop Toy Drive

The Duncanville Santa Cop Program has kicked off its 2021 Santa Cop toy drive. The Santa Cop program delivers toys to children in need in the community.

The Santa Cop program is funded entirely by local donations and the Duncanville Police Association. It is organized by the Duncanville Police Association, and supported by members of the Duncanville Police Department, their families, Ebby Halliday, Realtors’ Southwest Dallas/Ellis Counties office, Duncanville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, Champions Cove, Inwood Bank, Duncanville Senior Citizens Center, and community volunteers.

Children and their families are nominated from and selected from a nomination process that is in place. The Duncanville Police Association verifies the families in needs to assist the family.

New unwrapped toys or cash donations can be dropped off at:

Duncanville Police Department 203 E. Wheatland Rd. Duncanville, Texas 75116

If your business would like to be a drop off location please contact Officer Sisk.

If you have questions or would like to assist with donations, contact Officer Doug Sisk at (972) 780-5027 or [email protected]