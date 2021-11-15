46 Year Old Dallas County Resident First Flu Death For 2021-2022 Season

Facebook

Dallas County Urges Residents To Get Vaccinated

DALLAS (November 15, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports the first flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2021-2022 season. The patient was a forty-six-year-old Dallas County resident. Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, DCHHS does not disclose personal information on the patient.

“This first death in Dallas County during this season is a sad reminder that influenza also needs to be taken seriously. The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “We also want everyone to know the flu shot can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or if you need to get your booster.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exceptions. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.

Safe To Get Flu Shot & COVID-19 Vaccine Together

You may receive the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously, according to the CDC. Children five years old or younger, adults sixty-five years and older, and pregnant women are at a higher risk of flu complications.

DCHHS offers the flu vaccine for children at all our immunization clinics and adults at the central clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas. To see a list of the immunizations clinics, visit: https://bit.ly/3c5pcR8. For more information call 214-819-2000 or visit: https://bit.ly/3Fg0Lx5.