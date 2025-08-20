Duncanville Police Department Needs Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Duncanville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that was involved in a robbery that occurred on August 15, 2025. At approximately 4:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at Inwood National Bank located at 219 E Camp Wisdom Road.

Officers arrived within minutes, but the suspect was no longer on scene. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage captured clear images of the suspect, who is described as a black male wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and white Nike sneakers. Images of the suspect are attached to this release. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Richbourg at 972-707-3841.