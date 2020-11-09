Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees, along with nonprofit organization Operation Warm, are holding their 3rd Annual Student Coat Drive. The partnership between the two groups offers a safe environment for all participants.

The annual coat drive has provided more than four hundred coats to help local students in need. The 2020 campaign hopes to extend the community’s generosity even further, and enable them to help even more students.

The two organizations, Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees and Operation Warm, share many beliefs. Both groups believe that every child deserves to feel the warmth, confidence and hope that comes from a new coat. Just $20 provides one coat for a child in need. To make a monetary donation to help purchase coats for Duncanville ISD students, please click Duncanvilleisd.org. This year’s deadline to donate is December 1.

Operation Warm Mission

We provide warmth, confidence and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats. Through serving millions of children in need across North America, we have seen that a brand-new coat offers a child physical and emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future. Over the last 20 years, Operation Warm and our partners have used the coat as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books. In the nonprofit’s 22 years of service, they have donated 3,500,000 new coats.

Operation Warm makes their own coats. Their website reads: “We believe that every child, regardless of circumstance, deserves to feel the warmth, confidence and hope that comes from the gift of something new, made just for them.”

“We manufacture our coats to the strictest industry standards – ensuring that kids love the way they look and feel in their brand-new coats, and keep them warm and protected throughout the year.”

For more information about Operation Warm, please visit operationwarm.org/.

Save

Comments

comments