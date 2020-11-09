Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Off To 2-0 Start

Adams Leads Cedar Hill

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School Senior Point Guard Portia Adams scored 50 points in less than 24 hours as the Lady Longhorns opened the season with two consecutive victories.

Cedar Hill opened the season on Friday night with a 59-39 home victory over Arlington Bowie, a team that made the Class 6A playoffs in 2019-2020.

Adams, a Lamar University commit, led the way with 25 points, and Jadyn Atchison added 10 points.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, Cedar Hill earned a 70-68 double overtime victory over Class 5A Red Oak, a reigning district championship that reached the fourth round of the playoffs last season.

Adams scored 25 points, including the 3-pointer that send the game into a second overtime. She then hit the game-winning shot. Atchison had her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Cedar Hill hosts Mesquite Horn at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. CHHS defeated the Lady Jaguars, 61-51, last season, and Horn qualified for the first round of the 6A playoffs.

The Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Team reached the 6A Regional Finals last season, before losing to eventual state champion, Duncanville, 56-54.

