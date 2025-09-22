Duncanville Holds Charter Election on Nov. 4

Duncanville charter election
Courtesy City of Duncanville

The City of Duncanville will hold a Charter Election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, as part of the countywide election run by the Dallas County Elections Department.

A city charter is like the City’s constitution. It lays out how the City operates, the powers of the Mayor and City Council, and the framework for decision-making. From time to time, voters are asked to approve updates to keep the charter clear, modern, and consistent with state law.

This year, Duncanville voters will see 12 propositions (A–L) on the ballot. Each one represents a proposed change to the City Charter. Voters can choose FOR or AGAINST for each.

Proposed Changes on the Ballot

Proposition A – Ends the City’s ability to annex property without the owner’s consent.
Proposition B – Extends the terms of the Mayor and City Councilmembers from 2 years to 3 years.
Proposition C – Removes outdated language about the City’s May 2023 election no longer needed in the charter.
Proposition D – Creates a formal process to appoint an Interim City Manager if the City Manager resigns, is dismissed, or cannot perform duties.
Proposition E – Updates terminology by replacing the word “magistrate” with “municipal judge(s).”
Proposition F – Requires canvassing election results according to state law before newly elected officials take office.
Proposition G – Requires an Assistant City Manager or other qualified person to serve when the City Manager is temporarily absent (less than 30 days).
Proposition H – Updates City departments by adding a Public Finance Department and renaming “Water/Sewer Department” to Public Works Department.
Proposition I – Expands requirements for budget transparency, including notices, hearings, online postings, and disclosures required by state law.
Proposition J – Keeps the current City Council structure (5 single-member districts, 1 at-large council seat, and a mayor at-large) while removing outdated transition language.
Proposition K – Updates the canvassing period for elections to match state law (between 3 and 11 days after Election Day).
Proposition L – Updates franchise requirements by shortening the waiting period from 60 days to 30 days and requiring online posting before going into effect.

Duncanville Charter Election Key Voting Information

October 6, 2025 – Deadline to register to vote or update your address.
October 20–31, 2025 – Early Voting period (dates and times set by Dallas County).
November 4, 2025 – Election Day. Vote at any Dallas County Vote Center, including the Duncanville Public Library.
Dallas County will also provide details about early voting locations, Election Day polling places, and vote-by-mail options.

For more information visit the Dallas County Elections Department.

