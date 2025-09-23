Camp Jeep Brings Off-Road Thrills Indoors at the State Fair of Texas

Follow the crowds and lineup to experience one of my favorite auto exhibits, the exciting, interactive off-road experience Camp Jeep®. Yes, the rumors are true, Jeep is bringing its thrilling test track Camp Jeep® to the 2025 State Fair of Texas for the very first time.

Don’t worry, you don’t need bug spray or sleeping bags for this ‘camp’. Just pack your sense of adventure and love for Jeep and be ready to experience the Jeep® Brand’s legendary capabilities firsthand inside the Centennial Hall. And, all participants who register are entered into the 2025 Stellantis National Vehicle Sweepstakes.

Driven by professional 4×4 drivers, attendees can step into adventure at Camp Jeep®, a thrilling test track that lets them experience the legendary off-road capability of Jeep® vehicles without ever leaving the event. Experience the power and agility of Jeep® vehicles firsthand in a lineup that includes the Gladiator Rubicon, Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and 392, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe, Grand Cherokee L, Cherokee Trailhawk, and Compass Trailhawk.

What to Expect at Camp Jeep®:

Camp Jeep® offers a series of challenging tests designed to showcase Jeep® vehicles’ rugged durability and performance standards for ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber, and suspension. The interactive track simulates some of the rigorous testing Jeep® vehicles undergo before customers get behind the wheel as attendees navigate rugged terrain, uneven surfaces, and obstacles.

Camp Jeep® takes Jeep® vehicles through a series of adrenaline-pumping challenges, including:

 

· Jeep® Mountain: Climb an 18-foot-high, 35-degree hill and enjoy the thrill of being over 22 feet above the ground.

· Ground Clearance Stair Climb: Tackle a 5-foot staircase to test Jeep® ground clearance and traction.

· Extreme Breakover: Navigate a 25-degree uneven plane, where you’ll feel the excitement as the vehicle climbs, balances, and breaks over the peak.

· Articulation Wedge: This 30-degree curved element shows off Jeep® flexibility and suspension.

· Maneuverability Moguls: Conquer low crawls and suspension tests that showcase Jeep® precision handling on uneven terrain.

 

Since its inception in 2004, Camp Jeep® has welcomed over 3.45 million riders at over 190 events across the U.S. The 25,000-square-foot exhibit is created using over 10 trailers of freight.

 

Camp Jeep® participants 17 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and be at least 44 inches tall.

 

2025 STELLANTIS NATIONAL VEHICLE SWEEPSTAKES

Attendees who register to participate in any Stellantis experience(s) are automatically entered for a chance to win the 2025 Sweepstakes where one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $100,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of a vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck or FIAT brands. A winner will be selected in 2026.

 

Camp Jeep will be located at Centennial Hall at Fair Park.

1001 Washington St

Dallas, TX 75210

 

Fairtime Parking Address:

925 S. Haskell

Dallas, Texas 75223

 

When: Camp Jeep will be open throughout all public hours of the State Fair of Texas.

 

Info: For additional information about the brand, visit www.Jeep.com.

