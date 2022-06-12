Duncanville Fire Truck Pull benefits Special Olympics

Facebook

Duncanville Fire Truck Pull to benefit Special Olympics was held June 4 in Armstrong Park. It is the largest fire truck pull in Texas, due in large part to the enthusiasm of recently retired Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk, the longtime volunteer organizer for the event. Sisk, who served as Crime Prevention/Community Relations officer for the Duncanville Police Department, said he plans to stay involved as a volunteer for the Special Olympics, because it’s a cause close to his heart.

The Fire Truck Pull is a Law Enforcement Torch Run(R) event for Special Olympics. It’s not only their largest grassroots fundraiser, but also helps raise public awareness. Special Olympics athletes and Law Enforcement Torch Run officers carry the “Flame of Hope” at the Opening Ceremonies for Special Olympics competitions around the world.

Duncanville Fire Truck Pull Teams

Seven first responder teams participated in Duncanville’s Fire Truck Pull. Dallas Police Department fielded two teams, and Dallas Sheriff’s Office sent one team. Duncanville Fire Department, Duncanville Police Department, and Grand Prairie Police Department each sent one team. The Dallas Police Department SWAT team came in first in the competition, with a time of 13.75. Grand Prairie PD came in second, at 14.53; and Duncanville Fire Department took third place with a time of 15.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Special Olympics Texas

Texas is divided into four regions with 19 area Special Olympics offices. Athletes may begin training as early as six years old, but must be eight years old to compete. Athletes must be 12 years old to attend statewide competitions. Children ages two through seven are now able to participate as an Athlete in Training in areas where the program is available.

Volunteers are the lifeline of the Special Olympics program. These volunteers serve as coaches, officials, committee members, competition assistants, speech coaches and much more. There are more than 4,051 volunteer coaches involved in the program.

The Duncanville Fire Truck Pull is an annual event, hosted by the Duncanville Police Department. W&B Service Company was their presenting sponsor for the June 4 event. Duncanville Police Officer Michelle Arias, who took Sisk’s place as the Crime Prevention/Community Relations Officer, said that exact figures for the amount raised haven’t been received but they estimate over $20,000 was raised for Special Olympics.