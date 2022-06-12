Duncanville Celebrates Independence Day All Day July 4

Facebook

The City of Duncanville has a tradition of celebrating Independence Day in grand style. For July 4, 2022 they have planned an array of events starting with the Duncanville Lions Club Parade at 9 a.m. The parade’s theme is “Heroes Among Us”. It will be led this year by recently retired Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk and his wife, Rachel Sisk. They have been named Grand Marshals of the Independence Day Parade.

Duncanville Lions Club Parade Route

The parade route starts on Wheatland Road at Freeman Street, heads west, and turns right on North Main Street. The parade then ends at North Main Street and Freeman Street. Residents are welcome to set up blankets and chairs along the parade route to enjoy the fun, wave their flags, and cheer for the creative float entries.

For anyone interested in being part of the July 4th Parade, applications are available at Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, Ben Franklin Apothecary, and Red Bird Lanes. They are also available online at duncanvillelionsclub.com. Lion Don McBurnett is Chairman of the Independence Day Parade.

Duncanville Independence Day Celebration

The City of Duncanville’s Independence Day Celebration continues at a family-friendly event starting at 6 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd. Festivities include a concert by the David Whiteman Band, delicious food, bounce houses, face painters, and other special activities for the kids. For the grand finale, a spectacular fireworks show begins around 9:30 p.m.

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Wristbands are required for entry– pick up wristbands at the Recreation Center; limit 5 per person and must be 18 years old or older. Bags and coolers are subject to inspection. No alcohol, glass containers, tents, canopies, large umbrellas, non-service animals, personal drones, or fireworks are allowed.

Interested in being part of the Independence Day Celebration as a vendor or sponsor? Vendor applications are available through the Parks and Recreation Department. Please call 972-780-5070 for information.