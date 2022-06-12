Make Father’s Day a Real Celebration

Facebook

Some of our favorite dining destinations in North Texas are offering special menus for Father’s Day. Why not make it a real celebration this year, and take your dad out for a meal fit for a king.

Truluck’s invites you to “Pop the bubbly in honor of your Pops” and treat him to an unforgettable dining experience for Father’s Day. Hours are 4:30 to 9 p.m. at both Truluck’s locations in North Texas. Tenderloin Medallions with Maine Lobster Oscar and Smoked Salmon with a Twice Baked Potato. ($125) is the special menu offering. Truluck’s is located at 2401 McKinney Avenue in Uptown Dallas, 214-220-2401; and 1420 Plaza in Southlake (817-912-0500).

Fearing’s Restaurant

Fearing’s Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton claims they are hosting “the ultimate Father’s Day Backyard Bash” on June 19, complete with bourbon, brews, and BBQ. Their Father’s Day special cookout will feature a three-course prix fixe menu, with brunch seating’s from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Families are invited to relax on Fearing’s Patio with live music from duo Danni & Kris (12-4:30 p.m.).

Additional activities include Cigar Rolling, Libation Stations (local craft beer, bourbon and gin), passed mini desserts, and face painting fun for the kids. The cost is $125 for adults, $85 for vegetarian and $45 for children. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 214-922-4848.

The Porch Pour

Midlothian’s new fine dining restaurant, which recently celebrated its official ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce and city officials, is offering several Father’s Day specials for both their Saturday and Sunday brunch, June 18 and 19. Brunch cocktail offerings include a $10 Dash Screwdriver, while a $16 Texas Bourbon Flight including TX Bourbon, Balcones, Devil’s River and Treaty Oaks, is available all day. Their special brunch menu item for Father’s Day weekend is chicken fried steak.

The Porch Pour is located at 319 E. Avenue G in the Founder’s Row district of Midlothian. For reservations please call 469-672-6528.

Ocean Prime Dallas

The upscale steak and seafood restaurant offers a delectable Father’s Day Brunch menu on June 19, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Ocean Prime is only open for brunch on special holidays, so these menu items can’t be found any other time. Most offerings are brand new holiday creations–including all the cocktails and sides.

Ocean Prime is a modern American restaurant and lounge from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The nationally acclaimed Ocean Prime delivers an extraordinary experience with stunning settings, and an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak. The Dallas location at Rosewood Court is the only Ocean Prime location in Texas.

Brunch cocktails: Citrus Rhubarb Mimosa, Tequila Sour, and Bloody Mary with shrimp cocktail and house-infused vodka. Special Father’s Day entrees include: Crabcake Eggs Benedict, Brioche French Toast, Smoked Salmon Latke, Prime Steak and Egg, and Blackened Salmon Salad. New brunch sides include candied bacon, seasonal fruit with Greek yogurt, Truffle potatoes, and breakfast sausage. Located at 2101 Cedar Spring Road in the Uptown area of Dallas.

Lazy Dog Restaurant

They are celebrating Father’s Day by supporting Baby2Baby’s mission to provide diapers, clothing and basic necessities to children living in poverty. During Father’s Day weekend (between June 17 and June 19), Lazy Dog Restaurant will match up to $15,000 each weekend in guest donations. Guests can add a donation to their check in person or online. Through Baby2Baby’s extensive network, $1 can provide a day’s worth of diapers for a mom in need.

Lazy Dog Restaurant has five North Texas locations, with the nearest at 241 East I-20 in Arlington. They offer several opportunities for families to bond on Father’s Day weekend, opening for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Families can indulge in house favorites such as Cheesy Eggs + Avocado Toast and Country Chickens + Biscuit. The kids’ menu will have Father’s Day cards so children can write loving notes to their dad, plus a fun decorative IOU coupon book featuring a slew of favors such as “complete after-dinner dishes duty,” “breakfast in bed” and “a sparkling clean room.”

Father’s Day at Bulla Gastrobar

Celebrate Father’s Day with a taste of Spain and enjoy a delicious brunch at Bulla Gastrobar, the Spanish-style upscale restaurant in Plano’s Legacy West. The restaurant will open its doors early at 10 a.m., where your dad will receive a $20 bounce-back to use during his next visit. Dads are also gifted Bulla’s special box of chocolate clusters during dinner.