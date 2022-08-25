Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure

Facebook

Duncanville, TX – Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system, caused by weather conditions and heavy rainfall from early the same week. The overflows affected Bentle Branch Creek from the 300 block of Softwood Drive to the 300 block of Lakeview Circle.

City Officials will continue to comply with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements for a wastewater discharge over the threshold limit of 100,000 gallons. Once the Sanitary Sewer Overflow completely resides, crews will begin taking laboratory samples at various points along the creek to ensure the water and environment are safe. There has been no observation of any fish kills to- date.

Duncanville citizens should not be concerned when using water, as at no time was the City’s water system affected by this sewer spill. The City will continue to collect and test samples in the creek area for any contaminants or distress of marine life. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

For more information, contact the Duncanville Public Works Wastewater Department at (972) 780-4900.