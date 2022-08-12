Duncanville City Council Adopts a Tax Rate Decrease for Fiscal Year 2023

Facebook

August 25, 2022 City Council will call a Special Meeting for a Public Hearing on the Budget and Tax Rate

Duncanville, TX – City Council held a Budget Workshop and Special Meeting on August 9, 2022 to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget.

“The City Council shall vote to consider a maximum ad valorem tax rate for the fiscal year 2022-2023. This vote is NOT to adopt a property tax rate; that vote will be scheduled for a later date. The vote to consider a maximum ad valorem rate is a statutory

requirement, per Texas Tax Code §26.06, and is not a vote to consider adoption of a tax rate.”

Councilmember At-Large Patrick Harvey made a motion:

“Motion to approve a maximum tax rate of $0.653400 to be considered for fiscal year 2022-2023; and to establish a public hearing date for August 25, 2022 on the tax rate for fiscal year 2022-2023; this vote and rate is not to adopt a property tax rate but is a maximum rate which is required by the Texas Tax Code to be considered; the actual tax rate will be established after public hearing and vote of the City Council; staff is instructed to schedule and publish the required notices under the Texas Tax Code.”

District 2 Councilmember Don McBurnett seconded the motion. The vote was cast 7 for, 0 against. Item passed.

The City of Duncanville will host a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM in the City Hall Council

Chambers located at 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, TX 75116.

On August 25, 2022 City Council will call a Special Meeting for a Public Hearing on the Budget and Tax Rate and on August 30, 2022 a Special Meeting to Adopt the FY 2022-2023 Budget will be held at 6:00 PM.