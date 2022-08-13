100 Years of Broadway at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“100 Years of Broadway,” a musical review featuring all your favorite show tunes, is onstage now at Duncanville Community Theatre. The show is directed by Elisa Guse, with a musical medley arranged by Mac Huff. Celebrate the history and magic of a century of Broadway in this marvelous medley of musical theater classics. The delightful hit tunes from blockbuster musicals promise to leave audiences humming long after curtain call.

The talented cast features Remonia Arrandondo, Danielle Franklin, Clark Hackney, Zach Nelson, Jeremy Newcomer, Jennifer Otey, Billy Pritchett, Juanda Tate, with dancer Sami Beaty and musical accompanist Candy Hooper.

Elisa Guse is a retired drama teacher. She taught 37 years in the Duncanville Independent School District. She has been associated with DCT for over 10 years and says she “has loved every minute!”

Meet the Cast

Remonia Arrandondo-Harris.an Army & Air Force Exchange retiree, and her husband David share two daughters, two sons, four grandsons and a great grandson–all of whom share her love of performing. As a child, Remonia and her eleven siblings would put on live performance for their parents on returning from months of seasonal work away from home. This is Remonia’s second tour with DCT, the first was “Beehive.” also under the direction of Elisa Guse.

Danielle Franklin is a Dentist and Owner of Sunflower Dental located in Duncanville. “100 Years of Broadway” is her third musical with Director Elisa Guse. Her favorite pastime is spending time with her husband, Gregg and their six-month old daughter, Avery.

Clark Hackney is from Dallas and has performed with several theaters in the area. Clark started with DCT in 2000 and yet, this is only his 6th show with them. He and his wife Rebecca live in Cedar Hill. Zach Nelson is from Midlothian and has performed in theatre for most of his life. This is his first show with DCT. When not on the stage, he is finishing his Master’s degree in Creative Writing and English.

Jeremy Newcomer is a formally trained actor who graduated from Stephen F Austin University. He has been acting at DCT for 11 years, and this is his 13th show with them. He enjoys entertaining an audience no matter what size and is looking forward to entertaining a new audience member that will be joining him and his wife Janet this October.

Jennifer Otey is thrilled to be back on the DCT stage after an 11 year break, since DCT began her love for the stage. She has three sons, and enjoys singing with her husband Derek.

100 Years of Broadway Cast (cont’d)

Billy Pritchett grew up in Duncanville but this is his first show with DCT. Previously he has performed with Theater Arlington and the Waxahachie Community Theatre, where he recently starred in Spamalot. When not on stage he can be found teaching social studies at Irving High School or playing bass at his home church in Mansfield.

Juanda Tate, a retired grandma of two, has been an active volunteer and cast member at DCT since May of 2018. She has performed in eight performances across four seasons … and still loves it!

Samantha (Sami) Beaty grew up Duncanville but this is her first show with DCT. She is a PE coach at Bilhartz Elementary School and it is her second year there.

Candy Chapman Hooper is a former 30 year resident of Duncanville. She was the Music Associate at FUMC Duncanville for 19 years and plays for several school districts, including Duncanville ISD. After many school musicals, this is actually her first with DCT–Great fun!

Technical Crew

Wendy Acosta has volunteered at DCT for a number of years. She has been behind the scenes as stage manager and tech as well as acting on stage. She enjoys all the hard work and fun, and loves being a part of the shows.

Albert Acosta has been a loyal patron for many years and enjoys attending shows at DCT. This is his first show working tech.

“100 Years of Broadway” Ticket Information

The musical review opened Aug. 11 and runs through Aug. 20 at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street. The Aug. 14 matinee performance is sold out. Evening performances start at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. For reservations, please call the box office at 972-780-5707 or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org.

Duncanville Community Theatre Executive Director is Amy Jackson, with Education Director Elisa Guse and Technical Coordinator Joe Skrivanek. DCT Board of Directors: Jerry Ayers, Danielle Franklin, Amy Jackson, Janet Jordan, Kevin Paris, Polly Rains, Judy Smithey, Connie Walker, Pat Weaver, and Heather Winkelman.