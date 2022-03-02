Duncanville Bravo Night Patrol Officers Respond To Robbery

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Statement From Duncanville Police Department Re: Robbery On Red Bud Lane

In the early morning hours of March 1st, our Bravo Night patrol officers responded to what turned out to be a robbery of an individual in which a firearm was displayed on Red Bud Lane in Duncanville. Our patrol officers arrived within two minutes of receiving the call and met with the victim, who had been approached by two suspects while sitting in their car and robbed of items at gunpoint. Due to the responding officers’ awareness, experience, and investigative skills, the suspects, who had discarded the pistol, were located about a quarter-mile away from where the offense occurred within a very short time period.

Additionally, the officers were able to locate the discarded weapon ensuring no child, or anyone else, came upon it later, which may have added to the trauma of this offense.

The Bravo Night Patrol officers did a great job during this incident. They quickly located, detained, and ultimately arrested two subjects for this violent, traumatizing felony offense.

THANK YOU!

We would also like to take this opportunity to remind our citizens this victim did what they should do. They complied and ensured that 911 was called immediately. They were a good witness and provided vital information that helped our responding heroes do their job effectively.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, please remember these points, and as always, be mindful of your surroundings. That cannot be stated enough.

If you know of someone who would like to join our ranks of heroes, we will be holding an entry-level exam for the position of police officer on Saturday, March 19th. For more information and to fill out an electronic interest card, please go to https://www.duncanville.com/departments/police/recruitment/

Do so soon as cards will only be accepted through 3 p.m. on March 11th for this exam.