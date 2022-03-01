Dan Patrick Wins Lt. Governor Republican Nomination

Facebook

HOUSTON TX – Texas Lieutenant Governor, and conservative Republican candidate for re-election, Dan Patrick released the following statement:

“The people of Texas have spoken with one conservative voice, confirming what we already know. Texans are committed to keeping our state on its conservative path.

“Under my strong conservative leadership, the Texas Senate has made history during the past two legislative sessions, clearly the most conservative in Texas and perhaps American history.

“Like Travis at the Alamo, I drew a line in the sand. I will not yield or waiver. I am resolved to continue the fight for the safety and liberty of Texas.

“There have been great victories across the state, and many great senators have been re-nominated for their seats, and we have many great new Republican candidates for Texas Senate who are well on their way to joining the Texas Senate for the 88th Legislative Session. I congratulate them all.

“I remain grateful to the people of Texas for their support. May God continue to bless the great state of Texas.”

More information about Dan Patrick is available at www.DanPatrick.org.