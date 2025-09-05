DQ Restaurants in Texas Debut NEW Dr Pepper BBQ Patty Melt

Facebook

Texans love big flavor, and DQ restaurants in Texas are serving it up with a legendary twist with the NEW Dr Pepper® BBQ Patty Melt. Starting September 1, this limited-time menu item will be available through mid-October, while supplies last, at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

The highlight of the patty melt is the signature Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, a masterful blend of sweet and tangy, and of course, those distinctive Dr Pepper flavors Texans have known and loved for generations.

Built on two slices of warm, buttery Texas toast, the Dr Pepper BBQ Patty Melt features a juicy, pure-beef patty topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, two golden onion rings, and a sweet & spicy jalapeno relish, all finished with the Dr Pepper BBQ Sauce. This line-up of ingredients features big, bold, in-your face flavors guaranteed to satisfy from start to finish.

“The only thing Texans will love more than enjoying a delicious DQ burger, is one topped with our bold, signature Dr Pepper BBQ sauce,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “The new Dr Pepper BBQ Patty Melt brings together two Texas legends in one irresistible bite.”

For the ultimate sweet-and-savory pairing, enjoy the NEW Dr Pepper BBQ Patty Melt alongside the September Blizzard of the Month, the NEW OREO® Reese’s Blizzard Treat. This Blizzard Treat features another iconic duo, blending OREO cookie pieces and chunks of Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cups in world-famous DQ soft serve for another can’t-miss sweet treat experience.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.