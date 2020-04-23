Donation-Based Virtual Concert Benefits Texas FFA Foundation

Performers Announced for Virtual Benefit Concert Saturday, April 25th.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas and Cavender’s have partnered together to present “You’re Still Farming & We’re Still Singing” – a free, donation-only virtual concert benefiting the Texas FFA Foundation – on Saturday, April 25 at 7 PM Central.

Performances by

Aaron Watson – Casey Donahew – Cleto Cordero – Cody Johnson – Jack Ingram – Josh Abbott – Kevin Fowler – Koe Wetzel – Mike Ryan – Neal McCoy – Parker McCollum – Pat Green – Randy Rogers – Tracy Byrd – Wade Bowen – William Clark Green

Streaming on Billy Bob’s Texas Facebook Page

The virtual benefit concert will be the second for Billy Bob’s Texas. The club celebrated 39 years on April 1. Instead of a concert at the 100,000 square foot honky tonk, the concert was streamed online. This was done in order to uphold the Tarrant County stay-at-home declaration intended to limit the spread of COVD-19.

“This opportunity to continue to involve our yearlong Billy Bob’s Partners in a virtual concert for an organization that is benefitting kids in this western and agricultural industry is wonderful. It is such a creative way for this tight-knit group to all stay connected and supportive as a community during this time apart,” said Katherine Kolstad Laramore, Corporate Partnerships at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Cavender’s Supportive of FFA & Country Music

“The agriculture industry is as important as ever as it continues to fuel and feed America. The FFA is shaping the leaders of tomorrow and we at Cavender’s have pledged to lift them up. We have a 55-year history of supporting the communities where we have stores and this is a unique opportunity to support the future leaders of the great state of Texas,” said Jennifer Green, Public Relations and Special Events at Cavender’s. “And we are very excited to be part of this event. We love to support Texas country music and the FFA. There really couldn’t be a better combination for Cavender’s,” said Clay Cavender.

The concert is free to enjoy. However, donations will be accepted to help provide scholarships and leadership development opportunities for students and agricultural science teachers.

“Texas is blessed with three vital and renewable resources: youth, agriculture, and leadership,” said Aaron Alejandro, Executive Director, Texas FFA Foundation. “Our program empowers the dreams of our members today, ensuring they are dynamic influencers in the future. Together we will help our students be resilient today, so they will be stronger leaders tomorrow. Your support is helping make Texas a better place to live, work, and raise our families.”

The Texas FFA Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Charitable Contributions to the Texas FFA Foundation are deductible for federal tax purposes.

