Cavender’s & Partners Make Donations To Texas FFA Foundation

Cavender’s & Vendors Work Together To Contribute $100,000 To Texas FFA Foundation

TYLER AND AUSTIN, TEXAS, March 18, 2020 – Cavender’s and many of its vendor partners are proud to announce a contribution to the Texas FFA Foundation for 2020 scholarships.

With the cancellation of the Houston and Austin Rodeo junior livestock shows, many Texas youth, especially graduating high school seniors are at a great disadvantage this year. These exhibitors work year-round to prepare their shows and unfortunately, have been short-changed the ability to see a return on their hard work. Many of these young people use the funds they make for college scholarships and financial aid, so to lend a helping hand, Cavender’s and vendor partners have decided to join forces with the Texas FFA Foundation in the form of scholarship support.

The $100,000 contribution was made by Cavender’s, Wrangler, Ariat, M&F Western, Durango, Cinch, Hooey, Panhandle Western Wear/Rock & Roll Denim. The 2020 scholarships will be awarded during the 92nd Texas FFA State Convention in Dallas in July.

“The scope of the Texas FFA is growing and we are honored you will be growing with us. Our students will be better leaders tomorrow because we did not allow them to be fragile today,” says Aaron Alejandro, Executive Director Texas FFA Foundation.

The Texas FFA Association in conjunction with generous donors currently award more than $2.3 million in academic and award scholarships annually. More than 200,000 students are enrolled in agricultural science education courses in Texas; there are more than 137,000 Texas FFA members, 1,073 local FFA chapters, and 2,500 Agricultural Science Education Teachers.

Cavender’s Is Family Owned & Operated

Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 85 stores located across 12 states. Founded by James R. and Pat Cavender in 1965 in Pittsburg, Texas, Cavender’s remains a family operation, with sons Joe, Mike and Clay Cavender involved in the day-to-day operations. The family lives the western lifestyle, operating three working ranches in Texas with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle. To find store locations or to shop online, visit cavenders.com.

