December Concert Lineup At Billy Bob’s Texas

Billy Bob’s Texas Has Packed December Concert Schedule

FORT WORTH, Texas – Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month, when stars from the present and past grace the stages. December’s lineup doesn’t disappoint, where some of the biggest names in music grace the iconic Texas stage!

This weekend, Jason Boland & The Stragglers will take the stage (DEC. 6) followed by Grand Ole Opry member and CMA award winner Travis Tritt (DEC. 7), Sam Riggs (Dec. 13) and Randy Rogers Band (Dec. 14). Kevin Fowler (Dec. 20) will bring his high-spirited attitude and barstool confessions to share, followed by Parker McCollum (Dec. 21), Josh Weathers (Dec. 27), Aaron Watson (Dec. 28), Rodney Carrington (Dec. 29), The Toadies (Dec. 30) and Cole Swindell (Dec. 31) will bring in the New Year.- it’s a lineup you won’t want to miss!

On December 8, 99.5 The Wolf’s 10 Man Jam will kick off at 4 PM CST featuring Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Chris Young, Jake Owen, Lanco, Russell Dickerson, Randall King, Trea Landon, Jon Langston and a surprise guest. Proceeds from day-of-ticket sales will benefit Tarrant Area Food Bank to help feed the hungry and provide programs to help individuals, families and communities thrive.

As part of a new ticketing partnership, Pat Green visited Billy Bob’s Texas to announce that his tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am for his upcoming show on February 1. The show will go on sale with a new ticketing system – a partnership between Billy Bob’s and AXS, a leader in digital ticketing. AXS provides a customer-friendly platform that will streamline the ticketing experience and make ticket buying safe, secure and more convenient for fans.

Pat Green’s concert will be the first show to go on sale using the new AXS ticketing system at Billy Bob’s Texas. Additional concerts going on sale December 13th will be Dolly Shine with Zach Romo Band (Mar 6) and Easton Corbin (Mar 21).

Billy Bob’s December Concert Lineup:

DEC 06 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers (Ticket Info)

DEC 07 – Travis Tritt (Ticket Info)

DEC 13 – Sam Riggs (Ticket Info)

DEC 14 – Randy Rogers Band (Ticket Info)

DEC 20 – Kevin Fowler (Ticket Info)

DEC 21 – Parker McCollum (Ticket Info)

DEC 27 – Josh Weathers (Ticket Info)

DEC 28 – Aaron Watson (Ticket Info)

DEC 29 – Rodney Carrington (Ticket Info)

DEC 30 – The Toadies (Ticket Info)

DEC 31 – Cole Swindell (Ticket Info)

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced to the Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

JAN 03 – John Wolfe (Ticket Info)

JAN 04 – Josh Abbott Band (Ticket Info)

JAN 10 – Junior Brown (Ticket Info)

JAN 17 – Lindsay Ell (Ticket Info)

JAN 18 – Wade Bowen (Ticket Info)

JAN 19 – Mitchell Tenpenny (Ticket Info)

JAN 25 – Casey Donahew Band (Ticket Info)

JAN 31 – Jonny Lang (Ticket Info)

Live Bull Riding Friday & Saturday

Every Friday and Saturday night at 9 pm & 10 pm you can catch the excitement of live bull riding in the former auction ring at Billy Bob’s.

Bull riding at Billy Bob’s is conducted just like at a professional rodeo. Riders enter early in the week, pay an entry fee, and take home only what they win. Rules call for the rider to hang on for eight seconds with only one hand in the braided loose rope. The riders can earn up to 50 points for the way the bull bucks and the degree of difficulty, as well as up to 50 points for the control the cowboy shows. A perfect score of 100 has never been achieved at Billy Bob’s – and has only been reached once in the history of pro rodeo.

For contestant info and Bull Riding entries, contact Kaitlyn Shaw by phone at 214-957-8859, or send an email to doublerrodeo@yahoo.com.

Comments

comments