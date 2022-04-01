Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Facebook

10th Anniversary Celebration On April 2

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS. (April 2, 2022) – This Saturday the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center in Cedar Hill celebrates ten years of protecting birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow, through science, education and on the ground conservation.

This event culminates the 10th Anniversary with ten years of guided Flowering Dogwood hikes.

The nature center looks forward to the next ten years with strengthened community partnerships, in-depth and engaging programs, and construction of an observation platform

overlooking the Flowering Dogwood grove, the dream of David Hurt, founder of Dogwood Canyon.

Through the years the center has connected people to nature by offering everything from summer camps and school programs, to guided hikes, plant walks, birding 101, animal encounters and special events, including native plant sales, Stars & S’more night time event, full moon hikes and many more.

The founder, David Hurt, who created a grassroots movement and worked with the National Audubon Society and the City of Cedar Hill, provided protection of 200 acres of nearly pristine habitat. Hurt will be onsite and engaging visitors at the Dogwoods, showing off the unique grove located on limestone escarpment and possibly one of the western-most located groves of Dogwoods.

In addition, during both the morning and afternoon, there will be reptile encounters, bird of prey encounters, guided hikes and activities for the whole family. There will also be a fundraising portion through an online auction, including an opportunity to name the center’s American Kestrel.

DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 10:00a – 3:00p

Address: 1206 FM 1382, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

Event is free. No reservation required. Come and go event. Parking is limited, carpooling recommended.