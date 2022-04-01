21 Award Winning Wineries At 3rd Annual Frisco Uncorked April 30th

Facebook

Frisco Uncorked Tickets On Sale Now

Frisco Uncorked Presented by H-E-B will take place on Saturday, April 30th at Frisco Square! This event is FUN & DELICIOUS! Enjoy the spring weather while eating, drinking and shopping in Frisco.

🍷 The 3rd Annual event will feature 21 award-winning wineries, and 15 delicious restaurants!

🍽 The food pass gives you access to taste delicious cuisine from 15 of the best local restaurants between 12pm-4pm!

🍽 Restaurants participating include: Lombardi Cucina Italiana, The Common Table, Torchy’s Tacos, Dillas Quesadillas, Toulouse Café and Bar, Tommy Bahama, The Dock, Sambuca 360, Wing Snob, Gidi Bar and Grill, Taverna, Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats, Jake’s Burgers and Beers and KĀI Restaurant & Lounge, Rotolo’s Craft and Crust! Stay tuned for the full lineup of participating restaurants! More to come!

The food pass also gives you access to visit the H-E-B culinary tent where they will be showcasing delectable food and wine pairings from their chef and culinary team featuring: Spiced Lamb Rib Lollipops , grilled beef tomahawks and grilled scratch flatbreads paired with Prosecco and Napa Valley Red Wines!

🍷 Wine Tasting tickets give you 20 one-ounce tastings to use at any of the wineries! Your tickets also include a signature wine taster with the Frisco Uncorked logo! (The wine tasters are a hard plastic you can take home with you; the event takes place in a park!) Wine tasting is from 12pm-7pm!

🍾VIP IS SOLD OUT! The VIP pass includes 20 wine tasting tickets, a food pass to enjoy tastings at the 15 featured restaurants, access to the Trinity Falls VIP tent where you will enjoy the VIP bar with exclusive wines, beer, delicious appetizers, seating, private entertainment, VIP photo-booth and lawn games! (Must be 21+ to enter the VIP area.) A special thank you to our VIP Food and beverage partners: Ellen’s, City Works Eatery and Pour House, and UP Inspired Kitchen.

🍷 A star attraction at the event is the Monogram Luxury Appliances Culinary Experience Tent! Be sure to visit the tent to see chefs and mixologists leading unique culinary demonstrations throughout the day! In the culinary experience tent you’ll also find additional food and wine pairings to enjoy!

🍾Additional festivities include shopping with local vendors, grape stomping competitions, music, and fun activations! Grab a partner and stomp some grapes to win WINE at the Lombardi Cucina Italiana Grape Stomp Stage!