Discover The Christmas Magic At Enchant Dallas at Fair Park

By Jill Eastman

The Great Search for Fun can be found at Enchant at Fair Park

Children laughing, people smiling, dressed in holiday cheer, that’s what you will find at Enchant Christmas at Fair Park in Dallas. This fun event is perfect for families and couples looking to get into the holiday spirit. To see Fair Park all lit up with gorgeous, oversized ornaments, reindeer and snowflakes made strolling through the grounds peaceful and truly enchanted.

The maze was a favorite, as it was not a run-of-the-mill corn maze lit up, but rather an opportunity to saunter through open paths of lights with Instagram worthy photo opportunities behind each corner. At the entrance you are given a scratch off with the goal of searching out all nine of Santa’s oversized reindeer. We had a lot of fun taking as many fun pictures as we could.

We took two 11-year-old boys and as expected the ice skating was a fanboy favorite. We were very impressed with the quality of the skates, the friendliness of the helpers and the quality of the ice, which was perfect for casual skaters. Just remember your socks and get ready for some tumbles and laughs.

Eat, Shop & Be Merry

Make sure you save enough time to enjoy all of the wonderful food and drink vendors. The boys enjoyed hot chocolate while we enjoyed ours with Rum Chata. Although you must be 21 to enter, throw on your parka and enjoy the Polar Bar where you get to experience a vodka tasting in 19 degrees.

For the shopper in your life, there is a great variety of vendors, many with handmade products for you to discover. Bring the littles and plan a stop at the Play Place where they can burn off their energy. Don’t miss the big man himself at Santa’s Landing and story time with Mrs. Claus.

Overall we were very impressed with the organization, beauty and fun of Enchant. Everyone seemed to be in the holiday spirit with strangers offering to take pictures for strangers and smiles all around. My only complaint was not preparing my hair and outfit for all the great photo opportunities that were there.

Prices range from $20-$35, with kids 2 and under free, with Star Experiences available for the VIPs in your life. Enchant runs through January 2nd and more information can be found at https://enchantchristmas.com/dallas-tx/

