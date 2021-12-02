Billy Bob’s Celebrates Their 40th Anniversary With Big Names

Facebook

Billy Bob’s December Lineup Is Impressive

FORT WORTH, Texas – The action planned for December at Billy Bob’s Texas continues to prove why it’s one of Texas’ most loved venues, by bringing in some of your favorite names in music and hosting one-of-a-kind events. The “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” will wrap up the year with their unique traditions that allow guests to embrace their inner cowboy and cowgirl, such as free line dance lessons and bull riding, along with special performances from artists such as Sammy Hagar, Stoney LaRue, Scotty McCreery, and more that are not to be missed!

World Axe Throwing League

History will be made on December 12th, when the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) crowns its newest champions. The World’s greatest axe throwers will gather at Billy Bob’s Texas to compete for a share of $50,000, and the opportunity to win the title of World Champion. For the first time ever, they’ll be joined by the World Knife Throwing League, which will crown its inaugural champion. All of these athletes will have a chance to show the world why they’re the best, as both finals will be broadcast live on ESPN!

Ryan Bingham (December 9) is sure to transform the place into the “Southside of Heaven”, before Charley Crockett (December 10) delivers the perfect blend of country and blues that only he can. The stars will certainly be shining the next night, when American Idol winner Scotty McCreery (December 11) will be bringing the house down. Hayes Carll (December 16) comes to town next, and “chances are” you’ll love every second of it, and then the return of Chris Cagle (December 17) will make sure the dance floor stays full all night.

It’s always a great show when Flatland Cavalry (December 18) takes the stage, while La Mafia (December 19) will have everyone on their feet with their mix of Spanish, pop, and rock music. Kevin Fowler (December 23) will leave no doubt that he’s “100% Texan” when his Deck the Dancehall Tour stops into Billy Bob’s Texas and it’s sure to be a holly jolly Christmas night when Dylan Wheeler (December 25) shows everyone why he’s one of the hottest rising stars in the business today. Toadies (December 30) take the stage next, and the hometown heroes are sure to turn it up to 11 with special guests, Eleven Hundred Springs.

Finally, ring in the new year with country music icon Tracy Lawrence (December 31), and celebrate as “Time Marches On”. The unbeatable lineup of live music, delicious food, and fun activities at Billy Bob’s Texas this month makes it the place to be!

December Concert Lineup:

DEC 09 – Ryan Bingham w/ Texas Gentlemen SOLD OUT

DEC 10 – Charley Crockett w/ Vincent Neil Emerson (Ticket Info)

DEC 11 – Scotty McCreery (Ticket Info)

DEC 16 – Hayes Carll (Ticket Info)

DEC 17 – Chris Cagle (Ticket Info)

DEC 18 – Flatland Cavalry (Ticket Info)

DEC 19 – La Mafia w/ Gary Hobbs (Ticket Info)

DEC 23 – Kevin Fowler (Ticket Info)

DEC 25 – Dylan Wheeler (Ticket Info)

DEC 30 – Toadies w/ Eleven Hundred Springs (Ticket Info)

DEC 31 – Tracy Lawrence (Ticket Info)

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!



More shows have just been announced on Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

JAN 01 – Josh Ward (Ticket Info)

JAN 07 – Night Ranger (Ticket Info)

JAN 08 – Josh Abbott Band (Ticket Info)

JAN 14 – Kid Rock (Ticket Info)

JAN 15 – Kid Rock (Ticket Info)

JAN 22 – Mike Ryan (Ticket Info)

JAN 28 – Clay Walker (Ticket Info)

JAN 29 – Dolly Shine (Ticket Info)

FEB 05 – Casey Donahew (Ticket Info)

FEB 12 – Randy Rogers Band (Ticket Info)

MAR 04 – Walker Hayes (Ticket Info)

MAR 19 – Willie Nelson (Ticket Info)

APR 16 – Aaron Watson (Ticket Info)

For the full concert calendar, special event, and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas<

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards<

520 Rodeo Plaza<

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 120,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features real bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch, or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.