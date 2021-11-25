Prairie Lights Open Tonight, Holiday Village Returns

Facebook

For many North Texas residents driving through the Grand Prairie Lights is an annual holiday tradition. This year’s Prairie Lights 2021 runs from Thursday, Nov. 25 – Friday, Dec. 31. The popular holiday attraction is located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake. From December 13-25, organizers encourage guests to arrive early or purchase a fast pass as these are the busiest nights of the season.

One of Texas’ most popular holiday attractions will be better than ever this year with one-of-a-kind custom displays and brand-new indoor and outdoor attractions.

Included with your admission for your entire vehicle.

Drive-Thru Holiday Light Experience

Holiday Village out of car experience – half way through the drive, get out of your car to play in Holiday Village.

Unlimited Carnival Rides

Lighted Walk-Thru Forest

EXTRAS –

Photos with Santa & concessions available for additional cost.

More information available at prairielights.org

Helpful Tips For Grand Prairie Lights

On average it takes about 45 minutes to drive thru but on busier nights the time may vary-it could take an hour or longer to enter the park

Turn OFF your headlights during the drive-thru, don’t forget to turn them back on before exiting the park

Follow at a safe distance and speed

Stay inside your vehicle during the drive-thru

Restrooms & concessions are located at the midway point

Main Entrance is for General Admission passes

Fast Pass guests suggested route is from 360 and exit Lynn Creek/Mildred Walker Pkwy. While traveling eastbound on Lynn Creek/Mildred Walker Pkwy, stay in the right-hand lane and follow signage for Pre-Paid Fast Pass; the Fast Pass entrance shares the entrance with the Oasis restaurant.

Enjoy the drive thru even more while listening to the Prairie Lights Spotify playlist.

http://ow.ly/6Mo650GVVAR

Take a moment to download the playlist before you attend the event (while connected to WiFi) as connection in the park varies.

Put the playlist on “loop” as Spotify will play other music once the playlist ends.

Make Sure To Plan Ahead

General admission passes for a car are $40, the regular entrance fee covers up to eight people in your vehicle. Buses, limos and RVs cost a little more from $80-120 depending on size. Fast passes start at $129 for a car and include a dedicated entrance.

On a normal evening, the line to enter closes at 10:00 p.m. There will be marked Prairie Lights vehicles that will drive to the end of the line at that time. Anyone in line in front of the marked cars will have the opportunity to enter the park. As we get closer to the holidays if the wait times grow longer, Grand Prairie Lights will notify customers of any changes to the times.

Stay tuned to Prairie Lights website and Facebook page for updates on hours, etc.