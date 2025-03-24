Dining at Doc B’s: A Prescription for Healthy Living

Facebook

Dining at Doc B’s Restaurant in Dallas has been on my bucket list for months. I kept hearing such good things about their healthy food and outstanding service, so it made me happy when a recent lunch tasting at Doc B’s in Dallas exceeded my expectations.

Doc B’s in Dallas

The Dallas restaurant is located on a bustling corner of McKinney and Harwood, at 2021 McKinney Ave. Fortunately, there’s free and convenient parking next door in the office building’s parking garage. It features an inviting outdoor patio, which stayed packed with young professionals during our lunch hour. Doc B’s prescription for success is based on made-from-scratch items like their visually appealing salads and creative wok-out bowls, all as delicious as they look.

GM Ben Perry, who was assisting from the Fort Worth Doc B’s location, and our helpful server both insisted we try the guacamole with house-made sweet potato chips. That combination sounded strange, but it proved to be an irresistible starter.

Shrimp Wok-Out Bowl

The shrimp wok-out bowl offered another delightful blend of flavors. It featured broccoli, carrots, cashews, mushrooms, and Shanghai Lo Mein noodles with a spicy Thai sauce—so good and healthy too. It was also affordably priced at $18.

My friend Charlotte raved about her Shrimp and Avocado Mediterranean salad, which featured a variety of colorful, fresh ingredients and some jumbo shrimp. Like my Shrimp Wok-Out bowl, her salad was also made with colorful, fresh ingredients that made it visually appealing as well as tasty.

Up to this point, everything we tried was so healthy we felt extremely proud of ourselves. Full Disclosure: we were persuaded to try a few of the more calorie-laden items on the menu, including a Smashburger with fries. We also shared a slice of Rob’s Double Decker Chocolate Cake, topped with chocolate sauce and crispy wafer ($10).

Doc B’s Healthy Options

We agreed, though, that the best things we ate were also the healthier dishes, such as the guacamole, sweet potato chips, and shrimp salads. It only took one visit to turn me into one of Doc B’s loyal followers. Much like eating an apple a day, dining at Doc B’s might help put a spring in your step.

Doc B’s was founded in 2013 by Craig Bernstein, named for his late father and physician, Dr. Robert “Doc B” Bernstein. Press information says Doc B’s “is built on a foundation of warmth and hospitality — bringing ‘bedside manner’ to every restaurant.” Every item on the menu is made from scratch daily. Doc B’s Restaurants have certainly found the right prescription for success, having spread across the country since their first location in Chicago. They now have three locations in Chicago, three in Florida, one in Indianapolis, one in Cary, NC, and three in Texas (Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth).