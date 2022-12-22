DFW Area Warming Stations/Shelters

Facebook

Ellis County Warming Stations

In Ellis County warming stations can be found in Ennis, Ferris and Waxahachie.

The Ennis Welcome Center will serve as a warming station and will be open 8am-5pm Thursday, December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th.

If additional assistance is needed please contact 972-695-3524

Salvation Army Weather Shelters

Salvation Army inclement weather shelter located at 712 W. Abram in Arlington is now open. If you or someone you know needs access to a safe warm space, this facility will be open during the duration of this cold weather event.

Warming Shelter Information:

Shelters are opened when temperatures reach 36 degrees or below, consistently. Each shelter is following guidelines by the city and the county. Exact protocols may vary depending on location.

In Collin County, the Plano Corps is open for inclement weather shelter. The McKinney Corps will open for inclement weather shelter on Saturday, December 24.

is open for inclement weather shelter. The will open for inclement weather shelter on Saturday, December 24. In Dallas County, the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center will open for inclement weather shelter on Wednesday, December 21 or Thursday, December 22, depending on the forecast. The Garland Corps will open for inclement weather shelter on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, during the day only and will help transition clients to an overnight location.

will open for inclement weather shelter on Wednesday, December 21 or Thursday, December 22, depending on the forecast. The will open for inclement weather shelter on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, during the day only and will help transition clients to an overnight location. In Tarrant County, the Arlington Corps will open for inclement weather shelter on Friday, December 23. The J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center is on standby and prepared to serve families in the area as the need arises.

will open for inclement weather shelter on Friday, December 23. The is on standby and prepared to serve families in the area as the need arises. In Denton County, the Lewisville Corps is supplying staff, resources, and volunteers to the Relevant Life Church, which is the designated overnight cold weather shelter site for the area

While Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter locations will change to accommodate the various needs in each situation, these are the main locations, which will be utilized:

DeSoto Warming Center-Library

The DeSoto Public Library would normally be closed for the Christmas Holiday on Friday, December 23rd, but it will be temporarily opened as a Warming Center (only) on Friday from 9 AM until 5 PM. No library services will be offered.

Glenn Heights Warming Center

A Glenn Heights Warming Center will be available for residents who may have a weather-related emergency, such as busted water pipes or no heat. The Center will be available Thursday, December 22nd, at 5:00 PM, through Monday, December 26th, at 8:00 AM. Residents may call the Glenn Heights Public Safety non-emergency phone number, 972-223-3478, should you need a warm place to shelter