DeSoto Public Hearing Candle Meadow PID

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers at The Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:

DeSoto Public Improvement District No. 1

(Candle Meadow PID)

The Public Improvement District will provide funding through a special assessment against properties within the district for the following improvements and special services: Repair and maintenance of a neighborhood park, junior Olympic swimming pool, a non air-conditioned cabana with restrooms and changing areas, concrete parking, tot lot and two junior play areas with equipment for children twelve (12) years of age and younger, and exercise trail, and one or more picnic pads with tables, two or more entry features into the planned development property consisting of monument signs and xeriscape landscaping, a screening wall consisting of approximately seven thousand (7,000) linear feet no less than six (6) feet in height constructed of a combination of precast masonry, wrought iron, and living screen wall, perimeter landscaping, irrigated landscaping of parkways along major subdivision perimeter streets, and an improvement district program for the administration, management, and operation of the District. Annual PID assessments shall be paid in a single lump-sum payment upon receipt of the assessment notice which is due October 1 of each year and delinquent on February 1 of the following year. Assessments may be enforced by the City in the same manner that City ad valorem tax liens against the real property may be enforced by the City.

The estimated cost of maintenance and improvements of the District for fiscal year 2022-2023 is anticipated to be $455,325.

A map that specifically identifies the area is on file at the office of the City Secretary at DeSoto Town Center. The area included within the proposed Public Improvement District is generally known as the Candle Meadow Subdivision.

The annual cost of the improvements and special services will be assessed against real property within the District based on the taxable appraised value of each property within the public improvement district as established by the current tax roll of the Dallas Central Appraisal District. The assessment rate for the District, to be considered by the City Council, is proposed to be $0.293060 per $100 of the taxable appraised value of the real property within the District. An assessment roll stating the assessment against each parcel of land in the district shall be on file for public inspection at the Dallas County Tax Office, at the Records Building, 500 Elm Street, 1st Floor, Dallas, Texas 75202, on or before September 30, 2022. A five-year service plan will be adopted by the City Council and will define the nature and projected cost of the improvements to be funded by the assessment until the year 2027.

The cost of improvements and special services will be assessed totally against properties within the district, and no costs of the improvements and special services will be borne by the City. The City, however, will continue to provide services to properties within the district, including repairs and maintenance to public infrastructure, at current levels of service.

Citizens may present written or oral objections at the Public Hearing. The Public Hearing is not limited to those persons that reside within the Candle Meadow Subdivision.