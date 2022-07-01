DeSoto ISD Names Jasen Campbell As DeSoto High Principal

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(DESOTO, TX) — During a special meeting held on Friday, July 1, 2022, the DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the administration’s recommendation to appoint Jasen Campbell as principal of DeSoto High School.

Campbell has served students across the city of Dallas for more than 22 years. His passion for education and student advocacy began during his senior year at Justin F. Kimball High School (1996) where he taught middle school level Texas Studies and coached track as an intern. Campbell further pursued his passion for developing youth through education and attended college at Huston-Tillotson University where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government. Campbell later attended Prairie View A&M University where he earned a master’s degree in education administration.

With prior experience as a teacher and coach, Campbell brings more than a decade of experience as a secondary-level public school administrator, most recently serving as the principal of Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the Dallas Independent School District.

In his role as principal at DeSoto High School, Campbell will focus on student culture and climate, campus safety and security, and teacher development and instructional support in an effort to enhance and improve the DeSoto High School experience.