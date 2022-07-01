Glenn Heights Public Notice Zoning Case 22-003-RZ

Facebook

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn

Heights, Texas will hold Public Hearings on Monday, July 11, 2022, beginning at 6:30

p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road,

Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section

§551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:

Zoning Case 22-003-RZ: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a zoning change

request by Randell Curington on behalf of Glenn Heights Beltline GP, LLC. The 23.09-acre

parcel is more particularly described as Tract 9 Abstract 1205 of the William Rawlins Survey

and is located south of the Meadow Springs neighborhood and west of the Top of Hill Farms

neighborhood , Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas. The applicant proposes to change the

zoning of this parcel Single-Family 1 to Planned Development-28 for Single-family 3 (SF-3).

The applicant also proposes to include amenities such as a connected network of pedestrian

sidewalks and trails and each residential district shall have amenities to be enjoyed by the

residents of the community.

All interested parties are encouraged to join the Public Hearing to express comments

regarding these requests. If you cannot join, you may submit comments in writing prior

to the Public Hearing to the following:

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

2118 S Uhl Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

If you have questions concerning this Notice of Public Hearings, please contact the

City of Glenn Heights at (972) 223-1690, extension 452, Monday – Friday, between

8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.