DeSoto ISD Board Evaluates Superintendent, Takes No Action

Special DeSoto ISD Board Meeting Discusses Future of Superintendent

DESOTO – Monday’s special called DeSoto ISD school board meeting saw no action taken regarding the evaluation and contract of current DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. D’Andre J. Weaver.

After about 15 minutes of public comment, the school board trustees convened into Executive Session for three hours.

The consensus when the board reconvened was the school board would take no action Monday night.

Public comments were all in favor of Dr. Weaver and the job he has done with the district since being hired two years ago.

Dr. Janice Pettis Ingram, a former board member said she was troubled that in the middle of a pandemic there is a concern about the superintendent’s evaluation rather than DeSoto District safety and education.

“It does not appear the board and superintendent are working toward the good of the district,” her public comment read.

Another comment was the suggestion to “stick with the positive. This district has been through enough negativity.”

Ulysses Cornelius said, “Give the superintendent the chance to make this school district the best in Texas.”

DeSoto ISD Has Faced Major Challenges

Others expressed their opinions such as the fact that Dr. Weaver came into the district at an extremely difficult time and that this was not the right time to change the superintendent.

“Negative publicity could cause a drastic decrease in the enrollment for the new school year,” James Mitchell said in his written public comment. “The City of DeSoto’s quality of life is heavily influenced by the effectiveness of the school district. Again, I along with other DeSoto residents are in full support of the current superintendent of DeSoto ISD.”

Resident Curt Krohn added to that saying “Since the new administration arrived, our district has faced major challenges … Our community expects each of you to cooperate for the betterment of the district and the social and academic advancement of each of those students who fill our classrooms. You are a team of eight and you have a responsibility of model what relationships look like in our diverse community.”

The executive session was to discuss the Superintendent’s evaluation and contract and to discuss TEA Investigation with Legal Counsel.

