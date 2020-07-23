Ellis County OEM Reports 293 Active COVID-19 Cases

Per Eliis County OEM, Ellis County reports on COVID-19 cases as they are distributed to the Local Health Authority from the Texas Health Trace (THT) platform.

According to the case line list provided by THT for July 22nd, there have been 2,056 total cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. We can see the resilience of Ellis County as recoveries have increased to a total of 1,742, with a remainder of 293 a c t i v e c a s e s ( 2 8 8 c o n f i r m e d a n d 5 p r o b a b l e ) . A c c o r d i n g t o t h e T e x a s D e p a r t m e n t o f S t a t e H e a l t h S e r v i c e s D a s h b o a r d there have been 18,730 COVID-19 tests administered in Ellis County.

Per DSHS Dashboard 364 Active COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

According to the DSHS dashboard, Ellis County has a total of 2,129 COVID-19 cases with 1705 recoveries and 364 active cases. The number of fatalities remains at 21.

DSHS Dashboard Math Breakdown

2,129 TOTAL – 1705 recoveries= 424

424 – 364 active= 60

60- 21 fatalities= 39

Today, Texas reported 9,879 COVID-19 cases in the state, but the positivity rate has decreased to 14%. The state is reporting 4,348 deaths due to COVID-19 to date.

