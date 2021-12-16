DeSoto ISD Board Approves Dr. Larry Lewis as Interim Superintendent

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Search For DeSoto ISD Superintendent Continues

During the Wednesday, December 15, 2021, special called meeting, the DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to approve Dr. Larry Lewis as the interim superintendent pending resolution of negotiations.

Dr. Lewis earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in science from Stephen F. Austin State University, a second Master’s degree of education from Harvard University, and a Doctorate degree from Texas A&M University. Lewis’ prior experience includes his service as a teacher, principal, special assistant to the superintendent, area superintendent, and superintendent. In all, Dr. Lewis is a long-serving and seasoned educator with more than 36 years of experience as an educator.

“I am honored and thankful to be the interim superintendent, and I appreciate the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees for their confidence in me”-said Dr. Lewis.

Dr. Lewis is passionate about education and believes that education removes barriers, creates opportunities for success, and empowers students to excel. Dr. Lewis is an advocate for all students and a change agent who works tirelessly for the betterment of students. He is eager and excited to work collaboratively with the DeSoto ISD community to provide a safe, nurturing environment in which all students learn, grow, and experience success.

As interim superintendent, Dr. Lewis will play a critical role in the transition period as DeSoto ISD continues its search for a permanent superintendent. Dr. Lewis is expected to begin his duty immediately pending negotiation of his contract through legal counsel.

DeSoto ISD Community Meetings

DeSoto ISD continues to hold public meetings with the community to help develop a profile with leadership qualities they want in the future Superintendent. The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees is hosting a series of meetings in December to collect community input towards the development of the profile for the ideal superintendent.

6:30 pm, Thursday, Dec. 16: Parents and PTA at The McCowan Middle School Cafeteria

6:30 pm, Thursday, Jan 6: Community at Community Baptist Church

5pm, Thursday, Jan 13: – District Staff at Belt Line Conference Center