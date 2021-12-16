Grand Prairie Police Investigating Wednesday Shooting Following Theft

Facebook

Price Mackey Arrested and Charged With Murder For Allegedly Shooting Dorian Medina

On Wednesday, December 15th, at around 2:30 P.M., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Jefferson. Officers located a male inside a vehicle in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Dorian Medina, 22 years of age, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives determined Dorian Medina had just committed a misdemeanor theft at a local business and was driving away when an employee, armed with a handgun, allegedly shot at the departing vehicle, striking Medina.

The Pawn Shop employee, identified as Price Mackey, was arrested on a charge of Murder. Mackey is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond of $100,000.00.

This case remains under investigation.