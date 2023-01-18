DeSoto City Council Member Resigns After Questions About Her Residency

Facebook

On Tuesday, the DeSoto City Council stated its intention to appoint a new Place 2 Council Member after Kay Brown-Patrick announced her resignation from the Council seat. Announcement of the resignation came after two separate Executive Sessions of the City Council regarding questions related to Council Member Brown-Patrick’s residency.

Following the announcement of Brown-Patrick’s resignation from the DeSoto City Council, Mayor Rachel Proctor thanked her for her years of service and commitment to the community. Brown-Patrick was first elected to the City Council in November 2018 as part of a Special Election to fill the vacant seat. Prior to being elected, she served as a board member on the Keep DeSoto Beautiful Board and worked with Code Enforcement in their Eyes and Ears Program.

“As we work to appoint someone to fill the short remainder of the term for Place 2, it will be important to me that it is someone who commits to not run for the permanent seat in May,” said Mayor Proctor. “The voters will have their opportunity to elect who ultimately sits in that seat.”

DeSoto’s next General Election is scheduled for May 6, 2023, and will select representation for Council Member Place 2 and Council Member Place 4. The filing period for DeSoto residents for a place on the ballot is Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 17, 2023, from 9:00 am – 12 noon and 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm. For additional information on candidate applications in English or Spanish visit the DeSoto City Secretary’s Office: https://bit.ly/3HfDvD4

Under recent redistricting, the DeSoto City Council has adopted new boundaries for all of DeSoto’s electoral districts in time for the May 6, 2022 Election. For more information on the process, click here: http://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/2112/Redistricting-2022