Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure

Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.

Crews are taking laboratory samples at various points along the creek to ensure the water and environment are safe. There has been no observation of any fish kills to-date.

Duncanville citizens should not be concerned when using water, as at no time was the City’s water system affected by this sewer spill. The City will continue to collect and test samples in the creek area for any contaminants or distress of marine life. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

For more information, contact the Duncanville Public Works Wastewater Department at (972) 780-4900.