DART Extends West Dallas On-Demand Shuttle Pilot Program

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has extended the West Dallas On-Demand Shuttle pilot program for an additional year through December 31, 2024.

DART and Toyota partnered with Circuit for a one-year pilot program in January 2023 to support a free ride-share transportation service that provides West Dallas residents with an easy way to get to grocery stores, doctor visits, and other services throughout West Dallas, as well as access to the larger DART network.

“DART has a long history of supporting programs that further our commitment to environmentally friendly shared mobility that supports local communities and economies,” said Jing Xu, DART assistant vice president of service planning and scheduling. “We are very happy to extend our partnership with both Toyota and Circuit for the continued support of the communities of West Dallas.”

Founded in 2011, Circuit currently operates in eight states across the country with the goal of reducing congestion and its harmful effects on the environment by getting people out of their cars for short trips and by making connections to existing mass transit hubs.

The West Dallas On-Demand Shuttle is made up of a fleet of six electric vehicles that currently operate Monday- Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The 4.7 square-mile service area reaches from North Westmoreland Road to the west, Canada Drive to the north, and Interstate 30 to the south. Customers also have easy access to the DART West End and EBJ Union Stations, the West Dallas GoLink zone, as well as local bus stops.

Supporting a predominantly minority and low-income neighborhood, average monthly ridership for the first year of the program has exceeded 4,000 riders, with an average wait time of less than 15 minutes.

To learn more about the West Dallas On-Demand Shuttle, please visit ridecircuit.com/westdallas.