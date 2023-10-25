Facebook

More storms move in tonight, with another round of storms Friday night/Saturday morning, then a strong cold front comes in and brings temps way down!

Today we’ll see showers/thunderstorms increase in coverage from west to east, with the bulk of the activity moving through overnight into tomorrow morning. We should dry out tomorrow afternoon. It will be breezy today and tomorrow as well with highs in the low 80’s.

Friday we should start dry, but a weaker front moves in that will bring more showers/storms in the afternoon/evening hours with highs in the low 80’s. Showers could linger into Saturday morning but should clear out in the afternoon – unless the front stalls in our area and we have more afternoon activity. Stay tuned as Saturday’s forecast is in flux.

Sunday morning the strong front moves in, and temperatures will be falling through the day. We should be in the 50’s by the afternoon! Showers should move in with the colder air as well, making Sunday a cold, rainy day across our area. It will be windy behind the front as well. Monday looks to have some showers during the first half of the day that should dry out in the afternoon. lows Sunday night will drop into the upper 40’s, then we’re even colder with highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s Monday night!

Halloween looks to be a cool, clear day, and we could see lows in the mid-upper 30’s Tuesday night as clear skies allow any daytime heating to lift away. Prepare to dress warm for trick-or-treating and costume parties!