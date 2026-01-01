Methodist Midlothian Certified as Primary Stroke Center

Facebook

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check certification as a Primary Stroke Center.

During an onsite review in October, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with a rigorous set of standards developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients.

“Earning Primary Stroke Center certification is a significant milestone for our hospital and a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, timely, and compassionate care,” Methodist Midlothian President Jary Ganske said. “When someone is experiencing a stroke, every minute matters, and this certification demonstrates that our physicians, nurses, and clinical teams are prepared to provide the right care at the right time for our community.”

The survey team from The Joint Commission assessed program leadership and management, emergency department and inpatient stroke care, use of evidence-based clinical guidelines, performance improvement, staff education, and coordination across the continuum of care.

“The Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said The Joint Commission Chief Nursing Officer Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations. “We commend Methodist Midlothian Medical Center for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

To prepare for Primary Stroke Center Certification, Methodist Midlothian enhanced its stroke program through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach, providing ongoing education and simulation training, strengthening evidence-based protocols, and improving collaboration across the emergency department, inpatient units, radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy teams. The certification allows Methodist Midlothian to partner more directly with local emergency medical services, utilizing established pre-hospital communication and transfer protocols to provide timely, high-quality stroke care for patients across the region.

“We congratulate Methodist Midlothian Medical Center for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”

