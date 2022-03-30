Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS – Mar. 29, 2022 – Fountain Place, a Dallas skyline landmark owned by Goddard Investment Group, plans to unveil the city’s largest art installation on Tues., Mar. 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. on-site at the building. The 8-story tall painting of Dallas icons was created by artist Steve Penley and specially commissioned by Goddard Investment Group as a way to complement Fountain Place’s position as a sculptural icon in the Dallas Arts District – the nation’s largest urban arts district spanning 118 acres.

Penley’s original 9-foot by 7-foot painting has been reproduced into an 8-story tall piece of art that will be visible throughout the Dallas Arts District, Uptown District and Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Viewers will see an impressionistic collage of treasured Dallas icons and are encouraged to study the work, identifying the icons and reflecting on the personal meaning to each individual. The group hopes the installation will be a source of pride for each viewer. Penley is known for his bold interpretation of American icons that celebrate the American Ideal. His work can be found in corporate and private collections around the world, including Coca-Cola’s world headquarters and the College Football Hall of Fame.

“When I was kid I always wanted to be a cowboy. One always thinks of Texas as being the land of cowboys. When I’m here at least I get to feel like one,” Penley says. “It’s an honor to share my cowboy dreams with the people of Dallas and to have my work become a part of this amazing building.”

Special Painting by Steve Penley

“Goddard Investment Group is thrilled to unveil this incredibly special painting by world-renowned artist Steve Penley,” said Jim Wilson, Goddard Investment Group Partner. “Like so many others, we have been an admirer of Penley’s work, so when we came up with this idea for an installation, we sought him out specifically to commission this new piece. We are extremely thankful to him for his talents and capturing our vision, and we can’t wait for North Texans to view the art for themselves.”

Fountain Place is a Dallas landmark, an instantly recognizable icon that defines the Dallas skyline. The 58-story glass prism, designed by preeminent architects I.M. Pei and Harry Cobb of I.M. Pei Partners, rises from the famous plaza containing 1.7 acres of water, cascading fountains and trees designed by legendary landscape architect Dan Kiley. Originally built in 1986, a recently completed $70 million renovation carefully and thoughtfully updates all of the building interiors so that they are as timeless as the iconic exterior. The addition of AMLI Fountain Place, a 45-story architectural masterpiece with 366 residences, completes the project’s original vision as the preeminent live-work-play urban environment.

“Goddard Investment Group is proud to present this gift to the city of Dallas,” said Quito Anderson, Goddard Investment Group Partner. “And since Steve Penley is well known for his bold paintings that capture icons, we felt it would be great to honor some of the images that we associate with Dallas. And for Big D we had to make it 8 stories tall!”