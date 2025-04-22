Dallas International Guitar Festival Returns to Market Hall May 2-4

Facebook

Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) celebrates their 47th anniversary with a return to Dallas Market Hall May 2-4. There is ample free parking at the hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, for those attending the Guitar Show. DIGF hours are 12 noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. An all-star jam featuring the Jimmy Wallace Guitar Army and other headliners will be held Sat. at 8 p.m. Continuous music plays on various stages throughout the festival.

As the largest and oldest guitar show in the world, the Dallas International Guitar Festival blends musicians, fans, celebrities, and collectors together into one huge musical extravaganza. Buy, sell, trade, or just browse among the thousands upon thousands of new and vintage guitars, basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, keyboards, music memorabilia, and more.

Featured Performers for 2025 Guitar Show

Visitors enjoy listening to the best local and regional bands on multiple stages, with performances by more than 60 local, regional and national artists. This year’s lineup features such fan favorites as Ian Moore, Andy Timmons, Sonny Landreth, Derek St. Holmes, and Chris Duarte. The Band Feel, Monte Montgomery, The Mark Lettieri Group, Joanna Connor, Kara Grainger, Greg Koch, and Buddy Whittington are also featured performers.

Past and present headliners include Eric Gales, Ted Nugent, Rick Vito, and Gary Hoey. Jimmy Wallace and the Stratoblasters, Paul Reed Smith, Jim Suhler, Maylee Thomas, and Quinten Hope are also frequent performers at DIGF.

Texas 10 Under 20

Don’t miss seeing the exciting young musicians on the Texas 10 under 20 stage, where bands with members 20 or younger are featured. Catch the best in new young talent at the Texas 10 under 20 contest final showcase at 10 a.m. May 5. Ten finalists under the age of twenty were selected from competing bands and solo artists across all genres of music to perform in the live showcase Sunday. Finalists for the 2025 Texas 10 Under 20 include: Izaiah Forman, Emilia Figueroa, Luciano Rojas, Preston Watkins, Alex Lee Warner, Brady Roseberry, Trenton Page, Sebastian Stepnoski, Wyatt Kelly, and Noah Reyes.

Jimmy Wallace, founder of DIGF and owner of Jimmy Wallace Guitars, said, “Huge thanks to every contestant that entered the 10 Under 20 contest this year. So tough to pick just 10, they were all amazing Guitarists!”

DIGF also features over 800 booths and exhibits, where visitors can rub elbows with guitar legends and up-and-coming artists. You’ll also get tips from the very best musicians at instructional clinics throughout the show. The Unplugged Room stage features acoustic instruments.

Guitar Show Ticket Information

Ticket prices range from $15 to $70 for general admission, with VIP admission priced from $55 to $110. Children under 10 are free, and parking is also free. Tickets are available to purchase online at guitarshow.com or at the door.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival at Dallas Market Hall, with over $3 million of instruments and memorabilia trading hands. The DIGF top sponsors are Rock Stars of Tomorrow, Heritage Auctions, Vintage Guitar Magazine, Reverend Guitars, Category 5 Amps, and Sound Bridge.

For more information and an updated schedule of events and performers, please visit guitarshow.com.