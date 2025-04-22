Festival of Joy Celebrates India Culture April 26

Festival of Joy returns to Klyde Warren Park
The sixth-annual Festival of Joy invites us to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of India this Saturday, April 26, at Klyde Warren Park from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The colorful festival celebrates Indian culture, and features a festive parade throughout the Dallas Arts District at 11:30 a.m.

The free family fun event features a variety of activities, with music, performances, and cultural exhibits revealing the spiritual heart of India. Enjoy folk dances, yoga, kids activities, face painting, and a clothing bazaar. An ask-a-monk opportunity,a free vegetarian feast, and much more is included in the Festival of Joy.

The Mayapuris Concert at 7 p.m.

Presented by Kalachandji’s, the beloved event culminates with a concert at 7 p.m. featuring The Mayapuris, a vibrant traveling party of conscious musicians. Raised in the mystic traditions of ancient India, the Mayapuris fuse the soul stirring experience of mantra music with exceptional musicianship in both eastern and western styles. They have toured across six continents, propelled by their thunderous rhythm and soaring vocals.

Festival of Joy dancers
“The Festival of Joy is a reminder that even in challenging times, hope, faith and love have the power to transform our lives,” said Nityananda Das Adhikari of the Radha Kalachandji Temple. “It’s a celebration of the choice we all have to live with compassion, peace and connection to the world around us. At its core, the festival is about fostering a deeper sense of unity, both within ourselves and the universe. We invite everyone to experience this incredible gathering, where hearts come together in harmony.”

The Festival of Joy

Also celebrated as Ratha Yatra or Festival of Chariots, the Festival of Joy has its roots in the ancient Indian tradition. It has been observed annually for more than 3,000 years in the holy city of Jagannatha Puri in the South Indian state of Orissa, making it the world’s longest-running street festival. It is now held in major cities worldwide, including New York City’s Fifth Avenue and London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Solo dancer at Festival of Joy
A welcome ceremony at Klyde Warren Park main stage will kick off the big day at 11 a.m. The welcome ceremony is followed by a parade through the Dallas Arts District at 11:30 a.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, and will be held rain or shine.

Klyde Warren Park is located at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway in the downtown Dallas Arts District. Parking is available in a number of nearby parking lots.

