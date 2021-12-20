Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association (DFWFCA) voted the Western drama THE POWER OF THE DOG as the best film of 2021. I am a voting member of DFWFCA, and the results of our 28th annual critics’ poll were released today. The following is a complete list of award winners, with choices listed in order of votes received.

Best Film

THE POWER OF THE DOG was named best film. Based on the powerful novel by Thomas Savage, the film is directed by Jane Campion and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kody Smit-McPhee.

Runners-up: BELFAST (2); KING RICHARD (3); WEST SIDE STORY (4); LICORICE PIZZA (5); DUNE (6); NIGHTMARE ALLEY (7); THE FRENCH DISPATCH (8); THE LOST DAUGHTER (9); and CODA (10).

BEST ACTOR: Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG. Runners-up: Will Smith, KING RICHARD (2); Andrew Garfield, TICK, TICK, BOOM! (3); Peter Dinklage, CYRANO (4); Denzel Washington, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH (5)

BEST ACTRESS: Kristen Stewart, SPENCER. Runners-up: Olivia Colman, THE LOST DAUGHTER (2); Jessica Chastain, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE (3); Lady Gaga, HOUSE OF GUCCI (4); Nicole Kidman, BEING THE RICARDOS (5).

Supporting Actors

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG. Runners-up: Troy Kotsur, CODA (2); Ciaran Hinds, BELFAST (3); Ben Affleck, THE TENDER BAR (4); Jesse Plemons, THE POWER OF THE DOG (5).

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY Runners-up: Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG (2); Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD (3); Caitriona Balfe, BELFAST (4); Ruth Negga, PASSING (5).

BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG Runners-up: Steven Spielberg, WEST SIDE STORY (2); Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST (3), Denis Villeneuve, DUNE (4); Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA (5).

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: DRIVE MY CAR Runners-up: A HERO (2); THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (3); THE HAND OF GOD (4); FLEE (5).

BEST DOCUMENTARY: SUMMER OF SOUL Runners-up: FLEE (2); THE RESCUE (3); PROCESSION (4); VAL (5)

Best Animated Film

ENCANTO; Runner-up: THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES.

BEST SCREENPLAY: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG. Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA; Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST (tie).

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Greig Fraser, DUNE. Runner-up: Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG.

BEST MUSICAL SCORE: Hans Zimmer, DUNE. Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, THE POWER OF THE DOG.

Russell Smith Award

This special award is named for the late Russell Smith, a longtime Dallas Morning News reporter and critic, and is given to the best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film. FLEE is the 2021 winner of the Russell Smith Award.

Due to adjusted eligibility guidelines for this year, films released only after March 1, 2021, were considered in all categories. The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 33 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout North Texas. For more information, visit dfwcritics.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @dfwfilmcritics.