Tarrant County Reminds You of No Refusal Year Round Policy

Don’t Drink And Drive

(Fort Worth, TX) – Just a reminder as everyone gears up to celebrate the holidays: Don’t drink and drive.

Tarrant County is No Refusal year-round, which means drivers pulled over for suspected

impaired driving who refuse to take a routine breath test will be subject to a court-ordered

blood test.

“There is no excuse for driving while intoxicated, not anymore when there are so many ways people can get home that don’t require getting behind the wheel,” said Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson.

“Take an Uber, Lyft or taxi home. Have a friend pick you up,” she said. “Don’t drive while

intoxicated. If you do, we will get your blood and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law.”

Driving While Intoxicated is one of the most committed crimes in Tarrant County.

This year, there were 5,122 DWI cases in Tarrant County through December 15.

A first offense of DWI is a Class B misdemeanor, which comes with a fine of as much as

$2,000 and up to 180 days in jail.