Dallas County Reports Record High COVID Hospitalizations

2,794 New COVID Cases, 20 Additional Deaths

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm January 5, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2,794 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 2,563 confirmed cases and 231 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 182,156 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 22,218 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,698 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Twenty additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had high risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

There were 1,113 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, January 4. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 534 for the same time-period, which represents around 24 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. We once again see record highs locally and at a regional level. While it is not unusual to see delays in accessing care over holiday weekends and then increasing demand the following week, we remain concerned about further increases in the following weeks due to multiple weeks of holiday gatherings.

“Today we report record high hospitalizations, near record high case numbers and 20 additional deaths. By January 11, UT Southwestern modelers had predicted we would reach 2,300 new cases a day and have between 860-1350 COVID hospitalizations. Today we have 1,113 COVID hospitalizations and almost 2,800 cases. Sadly, we have met or surpassed those predictions. We as individuals control these numbers and our actions drive them up or down. Please follow the recommendations to limit all non-essential activity.

As vaccine production and distribution ramps up, we anticipate more supply arriving into Texas and locally, but caution that as of right now, supply is limited and we continue to work through the priority phases as set by DSHS. Vaccination is a critical tool in our tool kit, but we must continue to use all tools including masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and avoiding contact outside your immediate household when possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

